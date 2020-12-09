Feature

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar: Day 9: Journalist Bar

By , Special Features Editor
Here comes Santa Claus right down Pocket Gamer Connects lane! Okay, we know the lyrics doesn’t work that well but welcome to the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar!

Much like actual advent calendars, every day we’ll open a digital door which behind them contains a delicious treat that reveals something about our fifth digital conference taking place on February 8-12, 2021.

Check back each day to find out more about what’s in store for you in the new year!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

  1. Week-long conference
  2. Network with hundreds of games industry professionals
  3. Free meeting platform
  4. Matching developers with publishers
  5. World class speakers
  6. The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)
  7. Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week
  8. Investor Connector
  9. Journalist Bar

  • 1 Week-long online conference

    Week-long online conference logo

    Welcome to the first day of the Pocket Gamer Connects advent calendar!

    Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 goes live during the week of February 8th to 12th, and will attract over 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world - including Europe, Asia, North America, South America and the MENA region.

    Each attendee of our digital conference will learn from more than 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry from the likes of Facebook, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, King, Microsoft, Ubisoft, SEGA and more all throughout the week.

    These expert speakers will share their expertise, advice, thoughts, analysis and experiences on 14 conference tracks. Our conference tracks contain a whole host of content such as essential UA and retention techniques, global trends, hands-on game development insight, investment advice, the art of publishing, and beyond.

    Throughout the week, each attendee will have access to the MeetToMatch meeting platform, enabling them to organise and conduct meetings over the internet with incredible efficiency. Additionally, each attendee will also have access to the conference Discord server where they can connect with industry peers immediately and even catch up with speakers after they have conducted their sessions.

    Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 also plays hosts to several amazing fringe events which will take place on different days throughout the week of February 8th to 12th, but we don’t want to give away too much too soon - all the more reason to check back with the advent calendar every day!

  • 2 Network with hundreds of games industry professionals

    Network with hundreds of games industry professionals logo

    It’s the second day of the Pocket Gamer Connects 2020 advent calendar, and now it’s time to open the second door!

    On February 8th to 12th, over 1,500 games industry professionals representing 680 companies from 75 countries across the world will log on their computers to virtually attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.

    Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 kicks off our event series for 2021, so why not start the new year in style and start your networking early by joining us online!

    Everyone and anyone

    At our conferences, we have a wide variety of industry professionals who join us each year, from C-level executives to students and lone developers. In 2020, over 6,000 industry professionals attended our conferences, with 69% of attendees being game makers (developers/publishers).

    At Pocket Gamer Connects, we pride ourselves in connecting you with the entire games industry. Through our free online meeting scheduler - free to all attendees - you can make the connections that are crucial for your business out of those 1,500 attendees. Additionally, every attendee will gain access to the event Discord, enabling you to connect with industry peers and speakers immediately.

    Also, there are networking and matchmaking sessions such as the publisher SpeedMatch sessions, which pair developers and publishers together speed-dating style, and the Investor Connector, which sets pre-selected applicants who are looking for funding up with investors in a series of one-on-one meetings.

  • 3 Free meeting platform

    Free meeting platform logo

    Over 1,500 games industry professionals will virtually attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 - that’s a lot of potential contacts!

    Pocket Gamer Connects prides itself on connecting the global games industry together, and one of the biggest ways we do that is by providing each attendee with access to the MeetToMatch platform.

    Meet MeetToMatch

    Previously used at our last digital events, as well as other industry events such as Nordic Game, GIC, Quo Vadis and more, the MeetToMatch platform is a much-trusted networking service that promises not only amazing functionality, but also reliability, so you can get your meetings organised and conducted with no bumps along the way.

    It has an advanced search function and integrated video conferencing. It matches your needs to those of other delegates, and then automatically schedules a conversation with just a couple of clicks in your browser. A calendar view enables you to keep track of your scheduled meetings as well as the talks and panels you’re planning to watch.

    You can specify what video meeting platform you want to use for your meetings. For example Zoom, Skype, or stick to 8x8 which is the default. Once that’s set up, you can use the advanced search to find other attendees who match your business interests. When you’ve found somebody you want to connect with - or if they find you - the system will automatically schedule a virtual meeting and generate a link. The links become visible 30 minutes before your scheduled meeting, so don’t worry if they don’t appear right away - and make sure your time zone is correct (your calendar needs to be set to your local time zone: it’ll warn you if you haven’t set that correctly!). There’s more information at the official Pocket Gamer Connects FAQ page.

  • 4 Matching developers with publishers

    Matching developers with publishers logo

    Whether you’re a developer seeking help on releasing your game, or a publisher scouting up-and-coming talent, the Publisher SpeedMatch sessions are right for you!

    Alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5’s meeting platform, the Publisher SpeedMatch runs as a curated session which pairs developers and publishers together in a series of speed-date style meetings. These short meets aren’t designed to close a deal, but enable an initial introduction that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

    The Publisher SpeedMatch sessions are open to all qualifying attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5. There’s no additional charge, but there is a filtering process. So if you’re a studio looking for somebody to bring your game to market, or a publisher looking for new talent, sign up to the Publisher SpeedMatch now!

    If you’re not registered for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, then make sure you take advantage of our…

  • 5 World-class speakers

    World-class speakers logo

    Ever since the beginning of the Connects international series, Pocket Gamer Connects has established a reputation for presenting the finest speakers, industry leaders and big brands from the mobile games industry and beyond. And with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, that statement remains true.

    Over 200 of the world’s leading authorities from the games industry will share their expertise, analysis, advice and thoughts on 14 conference tracks, streamed live and recorded for on-demand viewing.

    Notable speakers include:

    • Bandai Namco, Karim Farghaly
    • DICE, Fawzi Mesmar
    • King, Sabrina Carmona and Luke Jackson
    • Marvel Entertainment/Lucasfilm, Cavan Scott
    • Microsoft, Tara Voelker
    • Rovio, Gustavo Viegas
    • SEGA Europe, Bobby Wertheim
    • Square Enix, Albert Custodio Martinez
    • Ubisoft, Aileen Bergman and Kurston Timothy
    • Wizards of the Coast, Lynn Hogan

    In the build-up to the event, we’ll reveal more of the incredible speakers joining us for our fifth digital conference. Keep an eye out for speaker announcements on our official site.

  • 6 The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)

    The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) logo

    Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 is our first conference of 2021. The event features many fringe events to connect the global games industry together. One of these fringe events includes our beloved pitching competition - the Big Indie Pitch.

    A Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition, where participants can win bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars.

    It’s a fun but hotly contested event that has proved a genuine game-changer for teams in the past. It provides a rare opportunity to participants to learn from some of the industry’s leading authorities as they vote for the most original, entertaining and polished games.

    All entrants also get a free ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5!

    So if you’re an indie developer working on a new mobile game and want a shot at fame and glory, sign up to the Big Indie Pitch now!

    Stay tuned for more details if you’re a non-mobile indie developer...

  • 7 Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

    Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week logo

    The games industry, by its nature, is always in a state of flux, even more so due to the COVID-19 crisis. In order to support jobseekers during this difficult time, we’re hosting another Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week to run during our fifth digital conference in February.

    Since debuting at our second digital conference, the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week will feature again at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, enabling jobseekers to find the next step in their career in the games industry.

    What can you expect from the Careers Week?

    • A digital jobs board listing on the main event channel
    • A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees
    • A daily ‘recruitment hour’ in the Discord channel where recruiters and job-seekers can gather
    • A virtual jobs fair (match-making event where we connect job seekers with recruiters)
    • Focused ‘recruitment’ talks, panels and roundtables
    • Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz

    How can I get involved?

    1) Jobseekers join us for free!

    We are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work due to the current climate and looking for a new role.

    This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities, but also all other aspects of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Digital #5 including five days of professional talks and panels, the meeting platform and more!

    So if you’re a jobseeker looking for their next opportunity, you can apply for a pass to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 right here.

    2) Recruiters welcome!

    We have a range of free and paid opportunities for businesses looking to hire new talent.

    If you would like more information about premium recruitment opportunities, sponsorship or get involved in some other way, please contact chris@steelmedia.co.uk.

    Contact us by using this form to share your vacancies with the games industry.

  • 8 Investor Connector

    Investor Connector logo

    The popular match-making event returns to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 in February 2021. The Investor Connector pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking for opportunities to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

    The Investor Connector isn’t designed to close a deal, they enable developers and investors to make initial contact which can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

    Let us know how much funding you’re looking for using this form, as well as a little about your company vision, who’s on the team, what the business model is and what you would use the money for.

    If you make it through the approval process, we’ll line you up a one-to-one slot with an investor. After that, it’s up to you.

    And if any investors would like to get involved, you can sign up by using this form!

    The Investor Connector is only open to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.

    Notable investors taking part include:

    • 1Up Ventures
    • Initial Capital
    • LVP
    • 1Up Capital
    • Makers Fund
    • Transcend Fund

  • 9 Journalist Bar

    Journalist Bar logo

    We’re on day nine of the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 advent calendar today, and behind this door we have a special shoutout about the Journalist Bar!

    If you’re a developer working on a game, one of the most valuable benefits of joining over 1,000 professionals at the leading digital mobile games conference is the chance to meet the press.

    Luckily at Pocket Gamer Connects we always have you covered, our whole editorial team from PocketGamer.com, the longest-running and leading b2c mobile gaming site will be present at the conference all week long. If you’re an indie developer working on a game, this could be your chance to get it on the experts’ radar.

    The Journalist Bar will run every day between 2:00pm to 3:00pm UK time.

    Please note: the Journalist Bar is only available to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, so on that note…

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

