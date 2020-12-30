Gameloft CFO Alexandre de Rochefort on the impact of cross-platform games during COVID

2020 will be a year that lives long in many people's memories, for better and for worse. Thankfully, there have been some fantastic experiences on mobile to help us all through these particularly trying times.

The games industry is thriving despite the devastating effects of COVID, and the mobile sector has also seen extraordinary growth this year. Games have undeniably been a force for good under unprecedented circumstances.

With that, we've reached out to several members of the industry for their insight, thoughts and personal experiences throughout 2020. We're on a mission to discover favourite mobile games, how has the industry coped under the pandemic, and what we could see in 2021 and beyond.

This time we're speaking to Gameloft CFO Alexandre de Rochefort.

PocketGamer.biz What do you think was the biggest news or event for the mobile games industry in 2020?

Alexandre de Rochefort: Apart from the COVID-19 situation, the acquisition of ZeniMax Media by Microsoft and the announcement that games from Bethesda, id Software, ZeniMax, MachineGames, etc. will be made available on the Game Pass offer was the major news event of 2020 in my opinion. It paves the way for the success of a subscription model on console and PC, and highlights the coming objectives, goals, and future of the industry as a whole.

Which mobile game do you think had the biggest impact on the industry this year?

I think more than mobile, the use of cross-platform games as a way for folks to sustain interpersonal social relationships have been the most impactful in the industry for 2020. Games that lean into cross-platform experiences have been very impactful, or those that can be played over platforms like Zoom as well. I think on the mobile side, Among Us tapped into something special.

The development in parallel of subscription and F2P business models on consoles and PC is a new trend you’ll see grow and expand.

What is your top mobile game of 2020?

At Gameloft, it was Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, which is a beautifully crafted and fun mobile game. Outside our organisation, it was, for me, Grand Mountain Adventure, a wonderful game to play during the confinement.

Do you think the mobile games industry has reacted well to the many challenges presented this year?

Yes. Without a doubt, I believe the mobile games industry as a whole has been able to address the unique challenges of COVID lockdowns in a way that benefits publishers and developers while also filling new entertainment niches that have sprung up. The biggest challenge by far was the COVID and the resulting work-from-home situation.

It seems to me that almost all video game companies were reactive and creative in order to reorganise themselves. We at Gameloft moved 4000 employees to a WFH organisation in less than ten days in March, for instance. In the following months, we continued developing our new games and supporting our live games as usual, without any impact for our users.

What do you think will be the biggest trend over the next 12 months?

I think that the development in parallel of subscription and F2P business models on consoles and PC is a new trend you’ll see grow and expand. These newer monetisation models, especially on console and PR, are going to become increasingly popular.

In terms of your company, what's the thing you're most proud of during 2020?

The way we faced the COVID situation and strived to take care of our employees. We’ve been working with our employees all around the world and we work daily to make sure they are safe and protected from the virus and focusing on their wellness.

What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

2021 is going to be a very exciting year for Gameloft! Without getting too specific, I’m excited about the launch of our first true cross-platform products and of several very ambitious Apple Arcade games. We’re excited to leverage our expertise and apply that to some new models in the industry.