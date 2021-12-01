PGC London 2022 advent calendar - Day 1

Welcome to the first day of the Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 advent calendar. Here is where we’ll share a quick overview of what our next live event is.

PG Connects London is a two-day global games industry conference which will attract over 1,500 games industry professionals on January 17th to 18th.

Alongside the show floor, the conference will feature many curated matchmaking activities, pitching competitions, seminars, panels, keynotes and much more.

The team is currently lining up an incredible roster of 225 speakers sharing their fantastic insights on 16 conference tracks, with over 36 hours of content spread across the two days.

Each attendee will have access to the MeetToMatch meeting platform, enabling them to set up meetings and network with other attendees. You’ll also have access to our multiple matchmaking sessions, but we won’t reveal what those are yet. You’ll just have to keep checking back every day.

The health and safety of our attendees is our top priority, and as a result, we’re approaching this event with specific guidelines to ensure everyone feels safe and has a great experience with us.

This includes encouraging all attendees to take lateral flow tests, reduced capacity to allow extra space and ventilation, encouraging wearing masks, hand sanitiser stations, regular cleaning and disinfection, as well as a traffic light lanyard system which reminds attendees to respect comfort levels

Lanyard system

Red: Two-metre social distancing preferred, no physical contact.

Yellow: Happy to be within groups and have conversations but prefer no physical contact.

Green: Comfortable with physical contact, for example handshakes.

A festive discounted offer

