PG.biz Podcast - the realities of developing hypercasual games for indie studios

At PocketGamer.biz we write about hypercasual games a lot. From the huge global audience to rapid prototyping development methods to the need for data and optimising monetisation, it's fair to say we drill down into the processes behind the hit games fairly frequently.

Far less often do we get a chance to hear from the studios behind the hits and headlines. In a world where triple-A games are still held up as the pinnacle of achievement, what is the reality of making hypercasual games for an indie studio.

Wonder no more! In this episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast, we speak to Riley Andersen, the charismatic CEO of Copenhagen-based Umami Games.

Hypercasual hit factory

Riley is a passionate advocate for hypercasual and casual games, as well as an experienced business leader. Having spoken at several Pocket Gamer Connects events, Riley brings the realities of hypercasual development to life and explains the challenges of the market, for developers and creators at every stage of their journey.

From the design and development of Umami's hits, including ABC Runner, through to the value of data - and the focus on good old-fashioned FUN, Riley outlines Umami's growth and evolution, as well as the trends and technologies she sees impacting the market in the near future.

In 2022's ultra-competitive hypercasual market, is it enough for a small studio to ‘make what they love’ and hope for the best?

Join Riley and Brian, to find out more.

Listen, learn, love!

You can download the podcast from the PG.biz Podcast page, or subscribe to the show on the Podcast app of your choice.

Show notes

Riley Andersen - LinkedIn

Umami Games - Online / LinkedIn / Twitter

What makes everlasting hypercasual experiences - PG.biz

The common missteps of an indie hypercasual studio - PG.biz