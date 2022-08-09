Feature

PG.biz Podcast - the realities of developing hypercasual games for indie studios

Join the PocketGamer.biz team as we speak to the awesome Riley Andersen, CEO of Umami Games about the studio's experience in the hypercasual games sector

By , Managing Editor

At PocketGamer.biz we write about hypercasual games a lot. From the huge global audience to rapid prototyping development methods to the need for data and optimising monetisation, it's fair to say we drill down into the processes behind the hit games fairly frequently.

Far less often do we get a chance to hear from the studios behind the hits and headlines. In a world where triple-A games are still held up as the pinnacle of achievement, what is the reality of making hypercasual games for an indie studio.

Wonder no more! In this episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast, we speak to Riley Andersen, the charismatic CEO of Copenhagen-based Umami Games.

Hypercasual hit factory

Riley is a passionate advocate for hypercasual and casual games, as well as an experienced business leader. Having spoken at several Pocket Gamer Connects events, Riley brings the realities of hypercasual development to life and explains the challenges of the market, for developers and creators at every stage of their journey.

From the design and development of Umami's hits, including ABC Runner, through to the value of data - and the focus on good old-fashioned FUN, Riley outlines Umami's growth and evolution, as well as the trends and technologies she sees impacting the market in the near future.

In 2022's ultra-competitive hypercasual market, is it enough for a small studio to ‘make what they love’ and hope for the best?

Join Riley and Brian, to find out more.

Listen, learn, love!

You can download the podcast from the PG.biz Podcast page, or subscribe to the show on the Podcast app of your choice.

Show notes

Riley Andersen - LinkedIn
Umami Games - Online / LinkedIn / Twitter
What makes everlasting hypercasual experiences - PG.biz
The common missteps of an indie hypercasual studio - PG.biz

 

Brian Baglow
Brian Baglow
Managing Editor

Brian has been working in the games industry since the mid-1990s, when he joined the legendary studio DMA Design, as a writer on the original Grand Theft Auto. Since then he's worked with major publishers, founded his own digital agency, helped numerous startups with PR, marketing, communications, narrative design, branding and making money.

Back in 2004 Brian created the Scottish Games Network, the industry body for the country's videogames sector. He also lectures at Napier University on the transformative power of interactive media on the creative industries, is a board member of Creative Edinburgh, and helps to organise games, tech and creative industries events.

In his spare time he plays videogames and is usually, proudly, at least one generation behind the cutting edge consoles.

