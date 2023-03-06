Pocket Gamer Connects London video round-up: Part Two

Weclome to part two of our post-Pocket Gamer Connects London video interview round-up!

Our tenth annual London event - which took place on January 23 - 24 this year - was our biggest yet with 2,600 attendees, 1,200+ leading companies, 65 countries represented across 6 continents and 280+ expert speakers.

All PCG event attendees get mailed exclusive access to the vast vault of sessions and talks that took place, to enjoy at their leisure. Make sure you don't miss out on our upcoming events for 2023! (Scroll down to get the latest dates and destinations...)

And - good news if you missed the show - over the next couple of weeks we'll be releasing mini interviews and snippets from the big names that attended PGC London, just to whet your appetite for what Connects is all about.

Missed part one of our video round-up? Go right here. And help yourself to part two below.

First we spoke to Ofir Pasternak from Persona.ly who in this video explains how they're able to target advertising using AI to help them ensure that the perfect ad is always displayed for the unique needs and personality of the player enjoying the game. Using over 60 different metrics their AI-enhanced algorithm is able to build a profile of everyone who plays.

Next we spoke to Maggie Mesa from Chartboost, the unified advertising platform, helping developers generate income from user aquisition or ad monetisation while still being privacy compliant in Apple's post GDPR world. Maggie describes their core products and the many routes developers can take to getting new users and building revenue.

Jan Kuhlmann from Xsolla was on hand to explain their video game commerce service, helping developers in distributing and monetising their games all around the globe. Xsolla's payments service now accepts more than 700 different payment methods from cash to digital wallets helping users to make purchases and developers to make sales.

We caught up with Rafael Vivas from Applovin, one of the largest ad platforms in mobile gaming to talk about Vessel. Vessel is their player-centric NFT marketplace for iOS and Android, creating a market for NFTs that allows users to add value to the games that they love to play.

Finally (for this episode, at least) Dylan Gedig from Red Nexus Games was on hand to talk about their game Peglin which they're porting to mobile for release later this month. After a successful, early-access PC launch of the 'pachinko rogue-like' its players began asking for a way to play the game on the move, accelerating their move to mobile.

More videos from PGC London 2023 coming soon!

What’s next for PG Connects?

