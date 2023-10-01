World wonders, Dead Sea dips and the fastest growing global games market - Join us for a winter workation at PGC Jordan

If you’ve been following the news and market trends (and reading our stories!) then you’ve probably already got more than a little FOMO about exploring the MENA market. With Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan (4-5th November) we’re going to turn the dial up to 11.

Not only is the country home to one of the most vibrant gaming ecosystems in the entire region, (thanks to long-term initiatives like the Jordan Gaming Lab), boasting thousands of indie developers and growing studio success stories like Tamatem, Babil, Jawaker and Maysalward, it’s also got an unparalleled cultural heritage full of generally world-class tourist attractions.

And when you visit Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2023, it won’t just be our usual fringe events on offer, but also a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience some of these highlights first hand. All visiting delegates can join a fully hosted day-trip to Petra, one of the modern wonders of the world (also immortalised by Indiana Jones!) - complimentary for VIPs and speakers, a small extra fee for others. Some may choose to extend the trip further with a night in a desert camp in the legendary valley of Wadi Rum!

Then again, if exploring antiquities sounds a little too much like hard-work you can always enjoy a little winter sun in your downtime at the beach resort hotel where the event takes place and take a dip in the legendary Dead Sea, or at least a ‘float’. You can take a few years off with a rejuvenating mud pack! Below we’ve added a little more information on some of the extra-curricular opportunities from attending PG Connects Jordan.

Petra

You may recognise the ancient city of Petra from famous blockbuster Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade as the resting place of the holy grail. And while that’s not the role it played in history, the real-life story of this city is no less interesting.

Hewn partially out of rock, just like the famous treasury is (the building at the end of the canyon you’ll see in virtually all photos of the location), Petra is in-fact the ruins of a vast city. Inhabited since the Paleolithic period, the city was first founded in something close to its current state by the Nabataeans - an Arabic tribe.

Over the centuries the city was conquered and ruled by numerous groups, most notably it became part of the Roman Empire in 106 CE. The city had beforehand been a nexus of trade from places as far afield as China and India, but as routes began to change the prosperity of Petra declined significantly.

Natural disasters, earthquakes mainly, left the city uninhabited for centuries. A crusader outpost was established in the city in the 12th century, and may have been the historical inspiration for the city being the resting place of the holy grail in Indiana Jones.

The city was rediscovered in 1812 and is now a popular tourist destination. It’s a fantastic place and a great spot to experience ancient culture as well as to learn more about Jordan itself and the arabic history behind the growing gaming market in this country.

Wadi Rum

While Petra is a fantastic place to experience the ancient architecture and history of Jordan, Wadi Rum is a place to discover just how rich and vibrant the landscape of this country is. Situated in a dense valley the term “Wadi” refers to both a valley region and one which floods during times of excessive rainfall.

You probably don’t need to worry about the latter however as Wadi Rum only experiences three days of rainfall every year. The space, about the size of a large city, is one of the most sparsely populated in Jordan and is known for its reddish sand and archaeological discoveries of pre-historical significance.

Wadi Rum is an area of lush sand-dunes, rocky cliffs and high plateaus that also form Jordan’s highest point, Jabal Umm ad Dami. The area is well-known for its hiking experience for dedicated middle-eastern travellers, and some nomadic bedouin tribes still make their home in the ancient landscape.

Dead Sea

At the lowest point on earth sitting nearly 500 metres below sea level. Its high salinity - or salt levels - are the reason that you are able to float in the water; it has almost 10 times more salt content than ordinary seawater. This is because water flows into the Dead Sea from one main tributary, the River Jordan, then has no way to get out of the lake and is forced to evaporate.

The Dead Sea has been said to have healing powers since biblical times with Herod the Great building one of the first health spas on its shores, while Cleopatra used dead sea products as part of her beauty regime. Dead Sea mud has several health benefits and supposedly can improve the condition of your skin as well as improving muscular and joint pains. The process is to cover yourself in mud, let it do its work for 15 minutes to half an hour whilst you bake in the sun and then wash it off in the sea.

Whilst the Dead Sea is one of Jordan’s most popular tourist destinations, it’s disappearing at an alarming rate. Its surface level is dropping by more than one metre every year and it’s only half the length it was just a century ago, so don’t miss the chance to visit this natural wonder while you can!

Explore Amman, the Jordan Trail and much, much more!

The country presents countless other opportunities to learn more about the Middle East and ancient civilisations, with statues in the ancient city of Amman dating back to 7500 BC. It draws in pilgrimage often as well, as it is part of what’s globally known as the Holy Land and features some incredible high points in the city that allow you to oversee spectacular panoramic views of surrounding unmissable sights such as the Jordan Valley, the cities of Bethlehem and Jerusalem on a clear day on Mount Nebo. It also offers a handy starting point for further trips into the region.

