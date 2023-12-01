Feature

PG Connects Advent Calendar: A Daily Festive Treat

Celebrate the festive season with a special treat each day from Pocket Gamer Connects. Click through to find today's surprise…

By , Events Marketing Manager
We're kicking off December with our 'PG Connects Advent Calendar 2023'.

Every day you'll find a Connects-related update inside, full of joy and fun!

Each day unveils a new treasure trove of insights, innovations, and surprises within the ever-evolving realm of gaming and technology. As we count down the days to festivities and celebration, PG Connects invites you on a thrilling journey through 24 captivating windows of industry excellence.

Something for everyone 

Immerse yourself in a daily spectacle of exclusive content, featuring expert interviews, cutting-edge trends, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the minds shaping the future of games... And there's a daily gift too…

Prepare to be enchanted, surprised, and enlightened - let the PG Connects Advent Calendar unlock the power of knowledge one window at a time!

If you've not yet registered for the upcoming conferences you can do so at PG Connects London or PG Connects San Francisco.

Check back every day til Christmas for fun insights about our upcoming events and to get a better idea of what we have in store for you. You won’t want to miss a day!


  • DAY 1 - Great giveaway! Save 10% on PGC tickets

    DAY 1 - Great giveaway! Save 10% on PGC tickets logo

    To kick off the holiday celebrations we’re offering a special gift to all our readers of an exclusive discount on upcoming PG Connects events.

    Join us at our flagship conference in London on January 22nd and 23rd where we’ll be kicking off a year of celebrations as PG Connects reaches a decade of international conference events.

    Followed by our long awaited return to San Francisco on March 18th and 19th, taking place just before GDC and in partnership with MeetToMatch offering not only two days of insightful content but also five days of access to the meeting platform ensuring top rate networking opportunities.

    Take full advantage of all Pocket Gamer Connects has to offer with the discount code ‘ADVENT2024’ and secure a bargain of 10% off PG Connects London and 10% off PG Connects San Francisco before midnight on Sunday 3rd December!


  • TOP 23
    to be revealed
    tomorrow!

