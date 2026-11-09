Hot Five: PIF eyes Unity deal, the ASA bans mobile game ads, and the Top 30 MENA Game Makers 2026

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Exclusive: Snooker champion Stephen Hendry becomes ambassador for 8 Ball Strike

Mobile games companies aren't short of ideas for collaborations (just check out our Collabs Corner). Last week, we exclusively reported on AviaGames' partnership with snooker legend Stephen Hendry for 8 Ball Strike.

2) UK regulator bans mobile game ads from King, Scopely and others

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has taken aim at top publishers like King, Scopely and others by banning ads it claims are misleading consumers.

3) Report: Silver Lake and PIF explore $25bn deal to acquire Unity

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) isn't done with investment in the games industry, it seems. Partnering once again with Silver Lake, it's reportedly held talks to acquire game engine maker and ads firm Unity over a mega $25 billion deal.

4) The Top 30 MENA Game Makers 2026

Ahead of Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, which took place on November 7th and 8th, we published our MENA Region Report, in association with Xsolla, and our Top 30 MENA Game Makers 2026 list.

5) Pikmin Bloom blossoms in fifth year with record $36m

Scopely Explore's Pikmin Bloom has just hit its fifth anniversary with a record year for player spending - closing in on $100m in lifetime net revenue.