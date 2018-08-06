Hot Five

Supercell and Playerunknown answer Elon Musk's call, Peak bets on Ryan Reynolds, and Fortnite avoids Google Play

By , Staff Writer
This weeks hottest article had a bit of everything, from PUBG developer Brendan Greene’s idea for a “Top Trumps-style” card game for Tesla cars to a Pokemon GO title with an "adults in cars anime vibe”. Oh, and Elon Musk.

It all came about after the Tesla CEO put out a call for anyone in games development to consider making “super fun“ games for the car company’s self-driving vehicles.

It wasn’t the only celebrity appearance either, Peak Games has hopped into the realm of celebrity endorsement and tapped up Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds to help promote Toon Blast.

Fortnite, Clash of Clans and Subway Surfers

Elsewhere Epic CEO Tim Sweeney labelled Google Play's 30 per cent revenue share as “disproportionate” as Fortnite bypassed the Android store.

Rounding off, Clash of Clans players are still spending $1.5m a day in 2018, and Subway Surfers' iOS revenue sprinted past $80 million from in-app purchases.


