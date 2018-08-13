Hot Five

The big Miniclip CEO interview, China stops approving games, and should app stores ditch the 70/30 revenue split?

By , Senior Editor
Apple and Google Play have long held a 70/30 revenue split for their app stores - but is it now time for a change, or do they deserve their share?

That was the question we posed to our Mobile Mavens. It became the most read article of the week, sparking debate over whether it's time for a change.

Next up on our Hot Five is the surprising news that China hasn't approved any new mobile games since March 28th. While there have always been stringent and evolving regulations of the games industry, this latest step has affected both local and international companies.

Miniclip, Doctor Who and Candy Crush

Third up is the return of our Hall of Fame interview series with the mobile games industry's leading lights. This time we spoke with Miniclip CEO Robert Small on building a browser and mobile games industry giant.

Elsewhere, Bandai Namco has soft-launched a new CCG called Doctor Who: Battle of Time ahead of the new TV series, and King generated $1 billion in revenues in the first six months of 2018.


Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

