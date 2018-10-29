Helix Jump case study, key retention data, and Candy Crush Friends Saga tops the charts

Hyper-casual games specialist Voodoo is one of the hottest companies in the mobile business right now.

So it’s no surprise that a case study of how the team worked with develope H8 Games to release Helix jump to over 200 million downloads was our hottest story of the week.

Next up is a report from GameAnalytics offering a few key data points for good retention, sure to be useful to help measure chances of success.

Charts, Google Play and Yoozoo

Thirdly, King has, as expected, quickly topped the download charts with Candy Crush Friends Saga.

Elsewhere, Sensor Tower has put together a report on the longest-serving number one games and apps on Google Play since 2012, and we caught up with Yoozoo VP vice president Liu Wan Qin to discuss the Chinese publisher’s big plans.