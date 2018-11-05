Red Alert on top in China, Zynga picks up big-name IP, and Frank Gibeau talks company growth

Despite years in the doldrums, Zynga remains one of the industry’s biggest games companies.

Having completed a turnaround, the publisher is now eyeing a future of sustained growth. We caught up with Frank Gibeau to discuss how it plans to do that in our most read article of the week.

Our second hottest story relates to that discussion - Zynga has picked up mobile game licenses for Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Star Wars. Not bad.

Red Alert, EA and Marvel

Elsewhere, we published our weekly mobile game charts, revealing that Tencent’s Command & Conquer Red Alert Online has quickly topped the App Store download rankings in China while also becoming a top 10 grosser.

Lastly, EA’s finances show a stalled mobile business and FoxNext’s Marvel Strike Force has earned over $55 million in revenue worldwide.