Hot Five

Diablo Immortal shows mobile remains a dirty word in triple-A, My Talking Tom 2 launches, and Rovio's Sophie Vo on the user experience

By
Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal mobile game announcement has proven a big topic of debate among fans and the industry.

PocketGamer.biz senior editor Craig Chapple’s take on the matter, that mobile remains a dirty word in triple-A, was our most-read story of the last week.

In other big news, Outfit7 has launched an official sequel to its billion-dollar talking cat franchise: My Talking Tom 2.

Rovio, Diablo and Red Alert

Our third most read article was an interview with Rovio’s Sophie Vo, ahead of her session discussing user research at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 (January 21st to 22nd).

Elsewhere, Activision Blizzard’s COO has labelled the backlash against Diablo Immortal as “muted”, while Tencent’s Command & Conquer: Red Alert Online is tearing up the Chinese App Store.


