Coin Master rakes in the cash, Brawl Stars a worldwide top grosser, and Activision Blizzard is stuck between a rock and a hard place

1. Why Activision Blizzard’s mobile strategy is between a rock and a hard place

Our contributing editor looks at the challenge for Activision Blizzard’s planned mobile expansion and whether its hot console and PC-focused IP can make a successful transition to smart devices.

2. Brawl Stars becomes first new mobile game to break into top 10 worldwide revenue chart since June 2018

As anyone keeping an eye on the top grossing charts will no, there aren’t a lot of movers and shakers in the top 10. Supercell has broken through once again though with Brawl Stars - the first new worldwide top grosser since NetEase’s Fantasy Westward Journey in June 2018.

3. Weekly global mobile games charts: Coin Master overtakes Candy Crush Saga in Great Britain and Ireland for top grossing

Our weekly charts have proven popular again. During the week of February 4th, Moon Active’s Coin Master continues to do the business in Great Britain and Ireland, grabbing the top grossing spots on the App Store and Google Play.

4. Google to unveil a mystery gaming project at this year’s GDC

Rumour has it Google has big plans to expand its position in games, with new hardware and/or cloud streaming tech on the way. During GDC on March 19th the tech giant has said “all will be revealed” - though whether it’s related to the rumours remains to be seen.

5. Roblox players amass more than one billion hours worth of engagement each month

Roblox continues to get bigger and bigger. The popular online sandbox game is picking up more than one billion hours worth of engagement each month, proving particularly popular with players under 17.

