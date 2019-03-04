Tencent and NetEase's international sales rise, Fortnite revenue declines 48%, and Glu reveals Disney's Sorcerer's Arena

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to take a look at the rest of the industry? Check out our games industry roundup here with articles on blockchain, PC and the world of influencers.

1. Disney collaborates with Glu Mobile on new card game Disney Sorcerer’s Arena

Glu has nabbed the licence to Disney and Pixar characters for a new mobile game called Disney Sorcerer’s Arena. It’s Glu’s first title since the Disney partnership was first revealed in 2018.

2. Fortnite revenue declines 48% month-on-month in January

It’s clear that Epic’s Fortnite had a stellar Christmas period, as revenue declined significantly month-on-month in January. However, sales were still up year-on-year.

3. Tencent and NetEase see non-China mobile game revenue soar 500%

After last year’s big China games freeze (which is now back on while the country’s regulator clears through an extensive backlog, the big publishers continued to expand the businesses international. In Tencent and NetEase’s cases, the two companies earned a combined $472m outside of China, according to IHS Market.

4. Riot, Amazon, PlayStation, EA and NaturalMotion vets join RuneScape developer Jagex

Despite a possible sale incoming, Jagex is not slowing down its recruitment drive of key senior staff. The latest hires include Nathan Richardsson, Agatha Bejan, Pete McKay, Mitchell Goodwin and Alan Krause on board.

5. Report: EA, Amazon and Comcast all submit acquisition bids for publisher Nexon

The race for games publisher Nexon has heated up. Previous challengers Kakao and Netmarble now reportedly face stiff competition from a number of Western companies. It could be a while before we see the victor.