The good and the bad of Apple Arcade, how Raid: Shadow Legends monetises, and the top 10 selling Nintendo Switch indies

1. Apple Arcade versus Google Stadia: Two very different visions of gaming

PocketGamer.biz contributing editor Jon Jordan delivers a fantastic opinion piece comparing two significant announcements two of the biggest tech companies in the world and how their visions hold up for the future of games.

2. Apple Arcade subscription breathes new life into premium and mobile game creativity, but may worry developers not on it

Another opinion piece on Apple Arcade hot off the press shortly after news of its unveiling. This time, there’s a look at what the subscription service means for the future of premium games on mobile.

3. Top 10 best-selling indie games on the Nintendo Switch so far

A glimpse of the best performing games from indies on the Switch reveals Ghost Town Games’ Overcooked and Overcooked 2 are both top 10 sellers, amongst a list that includes Dead Cells, Undertale, Hollow Knight and Stardew Valley, amongst others.

4. Why Apple Arcade is doomed to disappoint both players and developers

Completing a trifecta of Apple Arcade opinion pieces, this time AppAgent’s Peter Fodor delivers his assessment of why Apple is about five years too late to releasing its subscription service.

5. How does Raid: Shadow Legends engage, retain and monetise?

Plarium’s latest strategy game is off to a promising start and our in-app inspector goes deep into the game’s monetisation methods to report why it’s doing so well.