Hot Five

20 $1bn mobile games, Brawl Stars South Korea success, and the top April Fool’s Day gags

By , Senior Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to take a look at the rest of the industry? Check out our games industry roundup here with articles on blockchain, PC and the world of influencers.

Want to get the lowdown on news coming out of Eastern markets? Look no further than our East Meets West roundup.

1. 20 mobile games that have made more than $1 billion

We’ve updated our list of mobile gaming unicorns to give you an insight into the biggest games ever.

2. Is Brawl Stars set to knock it out the park in China as Supercell’s latest billion-dollar success?

As Supercell opens pre-registrations for Brawl Stars in China, we take a look at its recent performance across global markets to see which regions it’s performing best in. Hint: The game is huge in South Korea.

3. April Fool's Day 2019 roundup: The funniest gags from games and tech

Each year games and tech companies like to roll out their own jokes for April Fool’s Day, and 2019 was no different. The culprits this year included Supercell, Discord, Rovio, Google, Funcom and more.

4. China’s games regulator approves nearly 100 new games including Game of Thrones and Angry Birds

The new Chinese games regulator is steadily making its way through a backlog of thousands of game approvals. The latest batch of licences included, for the first time since the big free ended, foreign IP such as Game of Thrones and Angry Birds.

5. More than 1,500 people have lost their jobs in the games industry in three months

PCGamesInsider.biz, with a little help from our own data, has calculated that roughly 1,500 games developers have lost their jobs in the first few months of 2019. That looks to be more than from the entire of 2018.


