Nintendo pulls mobile games from Belgium, Blizzard's Diablo Immortal lessons, and Garena Free Fire makes $90m in Q1

1. Battle royale Garena Free Fire generated $90 million in Q1 2019

Garena Free Fire has performed exceptionally well in Q1, raking in the cash in unlikely markets such as Brazil and Thailand.

2. Blizzard learned a "huge number of lessons" from Diablo Immortal reveal

The reveal of mobile game Diablo Immortal at Blizzcon proved a controversial one and Blizzard J. Allen Brack has admitted the company failed to articulate to its most ardent fans that PC games will always be a core part of the developer.

3. Nintendo pulling Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in Belgium amidst loot box concerns

Belgium's laws on loot boxes as gambling - which makes them illegal - has caused concern for Nintendo, which has taken the drastic step of pulling some of its games from the Belgium market altogether.

4. Weekly global mobile games charts: Game for Peace the second top grosser in China behind Honor of Kings

Tencent's PUBG Mobile replacement in China Game for Peace has stormed the App Store chart, becoming the second top grosser for the week of May 6th, as well as the second most downloaded free title.

5. User acquisition for beginners: A checklist

AdColony's Troy Nicolaou offers advice on putting together an effective UA campaign.