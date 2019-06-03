Zynga sells HQ for $600m, Auto Chess comes to mobile, and Subway Surfers passes 2.5bn downloads

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to take a look at the rest of the industry? Check out our games industry roundup here with articles on blockchain, PC and the world of influencers.

Want to get the lowdown on news coming out of Eastern markets? Look no further than our East Meets West roundup.

1. Subway Surfers dives past 2.5 billion downloads worldwide

The endless runner continues to rack up the downloads and has just crossed another major milestone.

2. Drodo Studios soft-launches DOTA Auto Chess standalone version on mobile

Despite only being accessible through Steam Workshop, DOTA Auto Chess has become one of the most played games on Steam. Now its developer Drodo has partnered with Chinese publisher Dragonest to launch mobile version, but significantly without the DOTA IP attached.

3. Zynga sells off San Francisco headquarters for $600 million

Zynga hasn't been shy about splashing the cash on big acquisitions and now it's raising further funds to add to its M&A warchest.

4. LEGO and Gameloft partner for LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

Gameloft has followed its Disney partnership with a LEGO deal, with LEGO Levacy: Heroes Unboxed set to arrive on mobile in autumn 2019.

5. Tencent and Roblox form strategic partnership in China

Roblox is looking to expand its operations in China and to that end has partnered with the country's biggest publisher, Tencent.