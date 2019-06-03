Hot Five

Zynga sells HQ for $600m, Auto Chess comes to mobile, and Subway Surfers passes 2.5bn downloads

Zynga sells HQ for $600m, Auto Chess comes to mobile, and Subway Surfers passes 2.5bn downloads
By , Senior Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to take a look at the rest of the industry? Check out our games industry roundup here with articles on blockchain, PC and the world of influencers.

Want to get the lowdown on news coming out of Eastern markets? Look no further than our East Meets West roundup.

1. Subway Surfers dives past 2.5 billion downloads worldwide

The endless runner continues to rack up the downloads and has just crossed another major milestone.

2. Drodo Studios soft-launches DOTA Auto Chess standalone version on mobile

Despite only being accessible through Steam Workshop, DOTA Auto Chess has become one of the most played games on Steam. Now its developer Drodo has partnered with Chinese publisher Dragonest to launch mobile version, but significantly without the DOTA IP attached.

3. Zynga sells off San Francisco headquarters for $600 million

Zynga hasn't been shy about splashing the cash on big acquisitions and now it's raising further funds to add to its M&A warchest.

4. LEGO and Gameloft partner for LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

Gameloft has followed its Disney partnership with a LEGO deal, with LEGO Levacy: Heroes Unboxed set to arrive on mobile in autumn 2019.

5. Tencent and Roblox form strategic partnership in China

Roblox is looking to expand its operations in China and to that end has partnered with the country's biggest publisher, Tencent.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Hot Five May 28th, 2019

Nintendo pulls mobile games from Belgium, Blizzard's Diablo Immortal lessons, and Garena Free Fire makes $90m in Q1

Hot Five May 20th, 2019

Clash of Clans a US top grosser, weighing up Zynga's Gram acquisition, and Game for Peace makes $14m in three days

Hot Five May 13th, 2019

Tencent shuts down PUBG Mobile in China, Supercell invests $3.8m in Luau Games, and Clash of Clans rakes in $71m in April

Hot Five May 6th, 2019

NBCUniversal's games strategy, Apple's offerwall crackdown, and why Clash of Clans' Season Challenges have proven so lucrative

Hot Five Apr 29th, 2019

Playrix soft-launches Wildscapes, Nutaku opens Android store, and the who's who of the Google Stadia team

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies