Nintendo's Doug Bowser talks crunch, E3 2019 mobile roundup, and Call of Duty: Mobile soft-launched

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

1. Call of Duty: Mobile soft-launched in India and Australia

Tencent's Timi studio has soft-launched a new Call of Duty: Mobile game in that features Deathmatch and Frontline modes, as well as the hottest trend in town: battle royale.

2. E3 2019: All the mobile game news in one place

This year's E3 featured lots of mobile gaming and streaming-related news, and we've rounded up all the news and analysis right here.

3. E3 2019: Nintendo's Doug Bowser speaks out on crunch culture and game delays

The new Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser discusses the importance of having a good work-life balance and why it delayed Animal Crossing.

4. Zynga looks to raise $600 million through proposed private placement

Zynga intends to use much of the money for “capital expenditures, the repayment of debt and potential acquisitions and future transactions”.

5. AppOnboard acquires Buildbox game engine to power codeless development

Through the Buildbox deal, AppOnboard says it now offers a “complete toolset” to design, build and publishing games and apps on the app stores without writing a single line of code.