Hot Five

Marshmello debuts new album in mobile game, Nintendo Switch Online passes 10m subs, and Candy Crush's surprise success

By , Senior Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

1. Candy Crush co-founder thought title would be “dead” within six months

"When it launched on Facebook no-one thought much of puzzle games, big-budget console games were seen as ‘the big games’ and casual games were something you didn't really talk about. Being part of that zeitgeist and making that happen has given it a permanence in people's minds," said Candy Crush co-founder Sebastian Knutsson.

2. Nintendo Switch Online surpasses 10 million subscribers

Nintendo has passed the milestone less than a year after the program was launched. It had previously passed 9.8 million members back in April.

3. DJ Marshmello debuts Joytime III album in new mobile game

American DJ Marshmello has partnered with developer Gamejam on a new mobile title called Marshmello Music Dance. The artist's new album Joytime III was available exclusively in the app for 24 hours before its public release.

4. Brazil’s games industry has more than doubled in size in four years

In 2014 the industry had 133 games companies, employing 1,133 staff. By 2018 this had more than doubled to 276 games companies employing 2,731 staff.

5. Seven years on: How SYBO Games ran up 2.5 billion downloads for Subway Surfers

We speak with SYBO Games CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig about how the company has kept Subway Surfers one of the consistently most downloaded mobile titles over the last seven years.


Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

