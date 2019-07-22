One dev's journey from police constable to level designer, PlayStation vet heads to Disney, and the Yogscast CEO steps down

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to take a look at the rest of the industry? Check out our games industry roundup here with articles on blockchain, PC and the world of influencers.

Want to get the lowdown on news coming out of Eastern markets? Look no further than our East Meets West roundup.

Yogscast CEO Mark Turpin steps down amidst sexual harassment allegations

The news comes just a couple of weeks after another Yogscast creator, Matthew 'Caff' Meredith, was ousted from the company as a result of allegedly using his position to manipulate fans. Multiple accusations against Turpin began to surface on Twitter soon after Meredith's dismissal.

PlayStation vet John Drake heads to Disney to lead games biz dev and licensing

Disney's games focus is on its licensing business and now it has a new man to head up those deals with developers and publishers to utilise its huge roster of IP.

Jobs in Games: Level designer Jay Foreman on going from Kent Police force to making games at King

The latest entry in our Jobs in Games series saw us chat with King's Jay Foreman on his unique path into the industry, sparked by his joy of World of Warcraft.

Ubisoft: Cost of porting games to Stadia not that high

Google's Stadia launches in November, but there's still no public official word on the costs associated with developing for the platform and what royalties the tech giant takes.

According to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, the cost of the extra work into make sure its games can be streamed is not that high. He also alluded to having a relationship with Google to "make sure it is profitable for us".

China looks to mobile game in bid to eradicate poverty

Mobile gaming's potential for good is on show in China, with the government using a mobile game as part of its strategy to eradicate absolute poverty in the country by 2020. It should be noted however that China's definition of poverty differs to The World Bank.