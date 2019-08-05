Apex Legends heading to mobile, EA Mobile's declining revenue, and Nintendo offers free Joy Con repairs

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Nintendo offers free Joy Con repairs as firm is struck with class action lawsuit

Following reports that Nintendo's Joy Con controllers are facing 'drift' issues, in which the controller's joystick moves of its own accord, the company has been slapped with a class action lawsuit. It has responded to the defect reports by claiming to offer free repairs.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes nears 80 million players but EA’s mobile revenue drops by 16%

EA Mobile is struggling to replace its flagging older mobile games with new hits, resulting in a decline for the business overall.

EA confirms Apex Legends is on track for mobile

As EA's mobile business sags, it has one potential ace up its sleeve: Apex Legends for mobile.

Interview: Hyper-casual specialist Voodoo opens new Istanbul studio

The new office will operate as an extension of its Paris-based publishing capability, working with local studios and building off the back of the country’s growing sector.

Ubisoft acquires majority stakes in Green Panda Games

With another big publisher's mobile business facing decline, Ubisoft has decided to act with a majority acquisition of Green Panda Games.