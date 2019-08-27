The transformation of Finland's games industry, Nutaku closes in on 40m registered users, and the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers revealed

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to take a look at the rest of the industry? Check out our games industry roundup here with articles on blockchain, PC and the world of influencers.

Want to get the lowdown on news coming out of Eastern markets? Look no further than our East Meets West roundup.

1. PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2019 revealed

It's that time of year again when we unveil the top 50 mobile game makers. This year's list marks the 10th time we've put this prestigious collection of the biggest and brightest teams together. Check out the link to see who made it into this year's list.

2. Gamescom 2019: Adult games platform Nutaku closes in on 40 million registered users

We attended the Nutaku Developer Conference during Gamescom last week and got the lowdown on the latest stats and news from the adult gaming platform.

3. Finland's transformation from games start-up capital to mobile heavyweight

We analyse the current state of Finland's games market and how this famous industry has evolved over the years.

4. Gamescom 2019: New Shovel Knight game to launch on mobile

Though no details of a specific launch date were disclosed, an announcement could take place at PAX West 2019, which takes place from August 30th to September 2nd.

5. Scopely is expanding its offices in Barcelona and Dublin

As the publisher continues to grow off the back of a number of big successes, it's now expanding its European offices and hiring more staff.