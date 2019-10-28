Hot 5: Empires & Puzzles does $500 million, Backflip's closing down, and EVE Echoes' December beta

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Empires & Puzzles storms past $500 million in lifetime revenue

Demonstrating why Zynga valued the developer at $700 million, Finnish outfit Small Giants' RPG Empires & Puzzles has now passed $500 million in lifetime revenues.

Interestingly, 67 per cent of this came from Android gamers, with the US being the largest single market at around 40 per cent.

4. EVE Echoes starts open beta in December

The much anticipated mobile version of EVE Online will be available in open beta form during December say development partners NetEase and CCP Games.

3. IronSource releases automated adtech LevelPlay so game devs can earn more with less work

Israeli monetisation outfit IronSource has announced the launch of its in-game bidding adtech LevelPlay.

Already in use by the likes of Playgendary, Ilyon and Gismart, LevelPlay enables developers to optimise the value of their game ad inventory by allowing networks and buyers to simultaneously bid on each available impression.

The technology supports third party networks including AdColony and Tapjoy, with more in the process of being integrated.

2. Hasbro reportedly closing down DragonVale developer Backflip

US developer Backflip Studios came to prominence with its "hyper casual" ad-funded game Paper Toss, but its wasn't until the release of F2P nurture collection game DragonVale that it gained strong commercial success.

That was one of the reasons toy company Hasbro stepped in, buying a majority stake in a $112 million deal in 2013.

But now it looks like the company is no more with everyone apart from a skeleton DragonVale team laid off.

1. Tencent gains majority stake in consortium that owns Supercell

Everyone's favourite Sino-Finnish deal gained additional nuance with the news Tencent now had a majority stake in the consortium that owns 81.4 per cent of Supercell.

Whether this changes means anything has 'changed' in terms of Supercell's ownerhship remains unclear - probably it's unlikely. But apparently everyone does like reading about it.