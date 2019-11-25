Hot Five: N3twork's $40 million raise, Zynga's home-grown future, and Free Fire shoots to $1 billion

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

5. Hill Climb Racing developer Fingersoft appoints Celine Pasula as CEO

Finnish developer Fingersoft has appointed a Celine Pasula.

Pasula was previously a co-founder and CFO at Grand Cru and had been Fingersoft’s director business development since June 2019.

Keen to not "promise anything too early", nevertheless, she revealed Fingersoft is actively developing the Hill Climb Racing universe, as well as exploring new IP.

4. N3twork raises $40 million for new games, publishing platform and community app

San Francisco developer N3twork has now raised over $57 million.

It current Series C round will be spent honing new game Tetris Royale which is in soft launch testing and building out Scale Platform, its development and live ops tech.

The company also has a consumer-facing fan app called The N3twork, which will be released in 2020.

3. Social video app for gaming Bunch raises $3.85 million from Supercell, Miniclip, Riot

Social gaming and video app Bunch has announced a new funding round from key game developers including Supercell, Tencent, Riot Games, Miniclip and Colopl Next.

Bunch works by bringing together friends on video chat before they jump into a game session together.

2. Home-grown success: Why Zynga reckons the best is yet to come

Things have been busy over the past years at Zynga, which has reinvented itself by both its focus on live ops for existing games, and its canny M&A activity, which has bought it games such as Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons.

But as this interview with COO Matt Bromberg reveals, 2020 will be the year in which the final piece of Zynga's strategic plans falls into place as its internally-developed games such as FarmVille 3 are released.

1. Garena’s battle royale game Free Fire surpasses $1 billion of lifetime revenue

Another week, another mobile game breaks the $1 billion revenue barrier.

This time it's Garena's battle royale shooter Free Fire, which has been designed specifically for emerging markets in Latin America, south east Asia and India.