Hot Five: Anticipation grows for Black Desert Mobile, NetEase x Bossa, and the sharp decline of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

5. Cut the Rope star Om Nom returns in Om Nom: Merge

The Cut the Rope games have been downloaded a billion time, but now the star of action Om Nom is heading up the games.

New release Om Nom: Merge was co-developed with UK studio Amuzo and the first release from ZeptoLab Green, which is the new business unit for all things Om Nom.

4. Black Desert Mobile picks up 4 million pre-registrations pending December launch

Pearl Abyss’ much anticipated mobile release of its popular PC MMO Black Desert continues to rack up pre-release registrations.

The better news, however, is there's not much longer to wait; it's finally out 11 December.

3. June’s Journey Hidden Talents: How to create genuine moments with your players

All developers now understand the importance of community but few take this knowledge as seriously as Berlin studio Wooga, which - in this guest column - explains how it organised a trip for 12 of the game's most passionate players.

In the process, it spent around $80,000, gaining over 4 million social interactions and drivning an estimated 160,000 installs.

2. NetEase invests up to $30 million into Bossa Studios



Chinese giant NetEase is rumoured to have been the lead investor in a $30 million round in London studio Bossa.

One result will see the company publishing Bossa's Apple Arcade game Hogwash in China.

Bossa says it will use the cash to 'return to its core strengths in order to build the company's future'.

1. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is already in sharp decline

Five months after launch and things seem terminal for location-based AR game Wizards Unite.

It's generated over $20 million but half of that happened during the launch week, and downloads have fallen off a cliff.