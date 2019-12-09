Hot Five: Facebook UA playbook, Gameloft UK shuttered, and Pocket Gamer Mobile Game Awards 2020

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Soft launch to worldwide launch: 2020's Facebook UA playbook for launching new mobile games

The first of three articles from Tom Young, the CMO of Consumer Acquisition, went into incredible detail about how to combine your soft launch campaign with making the most of Facebook's tools for UA.

It's a must-read for all performance marketeers.

4. Why Jam City believes Frozen Adventures isn't just another tie-in

Ambitious US publisher Jam City is increasingly leveraging the power of external IP as it ramps up for an expected IPO attempt in 2020.

In that context, hooking its wagon to Disney's Frozen 2 movie looks to be a very canny way of appealing to a mass audience.

3. Scopely hires Daniel Freireich as President, Games

Scopely is another US outfit with ambitions for future glory. It's currently on a hiring drive and announced it had appointed Daniel Freireich as its new President, Games.

Freireich previously was managing director at social casino operator Product Madness, before the firm was acquired by Aristocrat Gaming.

2. Update: Gameloft confirms UK studio closure and Brisbane branch layoffs

Job news of a less pleasant kind came out of Gameloft with the closure of its UK office.

The company updated us with the statement that "we have decided to create business hubs and rely on the most dynamic regions. This is unfortunately leading to the closure of our London commercial office".

1. Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 finalists revealed

Everyone loves an award ceremony, especially if they're up for an award, so it was no surprise the most popular story of the week was the announcement of the finalists for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020.

The winners will be announced on 21 January following the end of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020.

You can get more details here.