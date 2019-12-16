Hot Five

Hot Five: Battle Pass trends, Angry Birds' 10 years, and Playrix's new M&A strategy

By , Contributing Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest... 

5. Gameloft delays Disney Getaway Blast until 2020

Gameloft has soft-launched a new island puzzler called Disney Getaway Blast, which includes characters from movies such as Lilo & Stitch, Toy Story, Aladdin, Mickey and Friends and Frozen.

By originally planned to go live in 2019, it's since confirmed the release has been pushed into 2020. 

4. IronSource's Sandra Schneider on using ads to improve retention and monetisation

Israeli mobile advertising and monetisation outfit IronSource is currently on a rip; private equity company CVC Funds just invested $400 million in the fast-growing company.

It's also investing heavily in its adtech platform as it looks to build on its likely $1 billion annualised run-rate

So it's interesting to get more insight into how the company works, as seen through the eyes of its director of publisher relations Sandra Schneider.

3. Angry Birds’ unexpected decade-long success

10 years ago, Angry Birds was released onto the Apple Apple Store. 

In this interview with Rovio chief marketing officer Ville Heijari, we discuss what happened next.

2. The battle pass is a hot trend in mobile games that looks like it’s here to stay

One of the biggest trends of 2019 has been the introduction of monthly battle passes, whereby playes pay to access time-limited assets and resources. 

And it's not just being used by battle royale shooters, as this article from GameRefinery's Chief Game Analyst - US Erno Kiiski explains. 

1. Playrix acquires Serbian game studio Eipix Entertainment

 One of the few mobile game developers with multiple billion-dollar-games, Russian outfit Playrix is now firmly in expansion mode as demonstrated by its acquistion of Serbian developer Eipix Entertainment.


Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

