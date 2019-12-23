Hot Five: Brawl Stars revenues, Devil May Cry on mobile, and Playrix's stellar 2019

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. App Annie: Subway Surfers was the most downloaded mobile game of the decade

It's a well-publicised fact that Subway Surfers is the king of downloads, but App Annie's round-up of the last decade has proven once and for all that the game utterly dominates the download charts.

SYBO and Kiloo's endless runner defeated mobile heavyweights like Candy Crush Saga, Temple Run 2, My Talking Tom, and Clash of Clans to take the crown, largely thanks to a wealth of players in India.

4. Kinda Funny's Greg Miller and Tim Gettys on Apple Arcade and Google Stadia

It's important to get a wide range of perspectives on the industry, and as helpful as developers, publishers, marketers, and anyone else directly involved in game creation can be, sometimes it's the people who play those games who have a better view of the wider picture.

So we chatted with Kinda Funny co-creators Greg Miller and Tim Gettys to get their take on the last year in games, and touched on topics like Apple Arcade, Google Stadia, and why Gettys hates Mario Kart Tour so much.

3. 1,700 staff, 20 games in development, 8 acquisitions, 2 billion dollar games: Playrix's stellar 2019

Playrix has had a heck of a year. It's narrative-led match-3 puzzler Gardenscapes cleared the $1 billion mark in overall revenues, it launched the next game in the series, called Wildscapes, and it's got 20 more games in development ahead of 2020.

We spoke to Head of Marketing Alexander Derkach about the company's year, and which games have tickled his fancy recently.

2. Devil May Cry: Pinnacle of Combat slashes its way to 500,000 pre-registrations

Devil May Cry and China might not seem like the most obvious mix (or heck, even Capcom and mobile at the minute), but that hasn't stopped the China-only mobile entry Pinnacle of Combat garnered half a million pre-registrations.

The game itself is being developed for the market by local studio Yunchang Games with Capcom offering design support. Expect to see Dante and crew slashing up beasties some time in 2020.

1. Supercell's Brawl Stars generates $422 million from first year

Trust Supercell to already be eyeing up it's next $1 billion game. Brawl Stars, soft-launched for so long we were certain it would be cancelled, has now pulled in over $422 million in its first year alone.

According to Sensor Tower, a big chunk of that has come from South Korea - the region has generated $94 million in revenue for the game alone, or 22 per cent of its overall takings.