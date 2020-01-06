Hot Five: Look back on 2019 and looking forward to the games of 2020

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

5. Garena's Jason Ng on the rise of sophisticated gameplay on mobile

At the tail end of 2019, we asked some of the biggest names in mobile games to reflect on the past year and tell us what they were hoping to see in the future for the industry.

One such name is Garena's Vice President of Strategic Partners Jason Ng, who took the time to tell us all about how well Free Fire fared in 2019, and how he thinks we'll see more cross-media partnerships in 2020.

4. Supercell, Supercell, and Supercell: The most read news stories of 2019

2019 was a pretty busy year for games, if our most-read articles of the year are anything to go by. With the aforementioned Free Fire passing $1 billion in revenues while sales in the hotly-anticipated Harry Potter: Wizards Unite plummeted, there was plenty of interesting news to get stuck into.

But, as is often the case, Supercell won out the battle for your eyeballs with the soft-launch of Rush Wars, and continued growth in Clash of Clans, with the latter recieving a new battle pass that has pushed revenues even higher.

3. PocketGamer.biz's most read articles of the decade (if Supercell didn't exist)

The Christmas period is a time of fun and frivolity, so you'll forgive us for having a little bit of a joke while we were on our break and creating this list of stories that pretends Supercell doesn't exist.

It's surprisingly similar to our top overall stories of the decade - though it did give games like Miniclip's 8 Ball Pool a chance to shine, especially after it managed to knock Pokemon GO off the top of the App Store charts in 2017.

2. PocketGamer.biz's most read articles of the last decade

Worry not, readers, we did also do a real list of the most-read stories of the last decade, and yes, Supercell did dominate those charts quite easily.

It's a great list to give you an insight into what our readers really want, but most interesting of all is how 2019's soft-launched and canned Rush Wars managed to get so high in the charts, beating out competitors from across an entire decade.

1. PocketGamer.biz's 21 most anticipated mobile games of 2020

We did a lot of reflecting at the end of 2019, but there's no point looking at the past if you're not also thinking about the future - hence why we also took a glance at our most anticipated games of 2020.

With the likes of Marvel Super War, Devil May Cry: Pinnacle of Combat, and Apex Legends heading to smaller screens sometime in the future (we hope), there's plenty to be excited about. We only have one question: when will we find the time to play them all?