Hot Five: PUBG Mobile makes $176 million, Supercell isn't about the money, and Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Tennis

5. Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Tennis in US

Rovio isn't afraid of putting its Angry Birds into as many genres as it can think of - that is the nature of creating an entertainment brand over a game series, after all.

So it's no real surprise that it's just soft-launched Angry Birds Tennis, an avian-themed take on the ol' bat and ball game. Perhaps more surprising is that it's been soft-launched in the US - not your typical soft-launch location.

4. Former Rovio and Dodreams execs close pre-seed investment round for Helsinki-based start-up Flowstate Games

A team of former Rovio and Dodreams game developers have secured a pre-seed investment led by Play Ventures for their new Helsinki-based mobile games studio Flowstate Games.

The studio will be focusing its efforts on the casual arcade market, and is developing a game that aims to make more meaningful social interactions, like easily sharing big gameplay moments or playing with a friend on the same screen.

3. Adtech vertical consolidation accelerates as IronSource launches Supersonic Games

Competition in the hypercasual sector is heating up with the news that IronSource is launching its own publishing and development studio Supersonic Games.

The goal of the new company is to leverage IronSource's considerable resources and expertise in app distribution and monetisation to operate a portfolio of successful hypercasual games.

2. Supercell: Why it’s not about the money

It's easy to say that your company "isn't about the money" when you're taking over $1 billion every year, but its a stance that Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen doesn't look to be dropping anytime soon.

Our contributing editor Jon Jordan took some time to consider Paananen's comments, including how the studio is very, very slowly growing its studio, despite having plenty of cash to explode in size if it wanted to.

1. PUBG Mobile generated $176.3 million in revenue in January 2020

Despite stiff competition from all sides, PUBG Mobile continues to take the top spots in revenue charts, and generated an estimated $176.3 million in revenues in January 2020.

Tencent grabbed second place too with Honor of Kings, which brought in more than $151.3 million. This represents an increase of 25 per cent year-on-year, with 94.6 per cent of its revenue coming from China.