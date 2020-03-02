Hot Five: China App Store requires ISBNs, Plants vs. Zombies 3 soft-launched, and Plague, Inc. pulled from China

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. King RPG Knighthood releases worldwide after 19 months in soft launch

19 months is an undeniably long time to be in soft launch, but against all odds, King and Midoki's RPG Knighthood has finally hit mobile devices across the world.

It's also pretty good too, nabbing itself a Mobile Game of the Week award from us for its fluid, flashy combat and gorgeous art style.

4. Unity Technologies backs out of GDC 2020 due to concerns around coronavirus

GDC 2020 has now been postponed entirely, but it was a long road to get to that point, with many companies pulling out over the last week before the whole event moved dates.

Unity was one such company, stating that "we will no longer have a physical presence with a booth, but will instead showcase the great GDC content we've been working towards online."

3. Update: Apple removes Plague Inc. from China App Store citing illegal content

After seeing a huge boost in players recently, Plague Inc. has now faced the ire of China's Cyberspace Administration and has been pulled from Apple's App Store in the country.

Officially, it's because the game contains "content that is illegal in China", though what that exact content is, nobody knows.

2. Plants vs. Zombies 3 rises from the dead in new soft launch trailer

It's been a while since we saw a mainline entry in the Plants vs. Zombies series, but now the third entry appears to be gearing up for a worldwide launch.

Plants vs. Zombies 3 has been soft-launched in Ireland, Romania and the Philippines on both iOS and Android devices. It will roll out to other territories over the coming months.

1. Report: Apple will require all App Store games to have ISBNs in China from July

Apple will reportedly require all games launched on its App Store to carry an International Standard Book Number (ISBN) in China from July 1st, 2020.

The new policy was announced by the China Press and Publication ministry, with the government stating that regardless of who the developer, publisher, or firm is, an ISBN number will be needed to secure a release in the country.

We'll have more information on this story and how it affects developers later this week.