Hot Five: Alanah Pearce on getting into games, Glu soft-launches Tap Sports Baseball 2020, and Playrix acquires Plexonic

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. TwitchCon Amsterdam cancelled amidst coronavirus concerns

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, more and more events are being cancelled or rearranged as companies pull out for the safety of their employees.

This includes TwitchCon Amsterdam, which was due to be held on May 2nd and 3rd. All tickets will be refunded, while sponsors and exhibitors are being offered slots at TwitchCon San Diego in September.

4. Playrix acquires Armenian casual games studio Plexonic

Free-to-play developer Playrix has acquired Armenian casual games studio Plexonic for an undisclosed fee.

The studio has been renamed Playrix Armenia, with Plexonic's CEO and founder Gevorg Sargsyan set to lead the new studio.

3. How to get your hypercasual game successfully published in 2020

Tamara Feiman, business development and publishing lead at Gismart, took some time out last week to share seven top tips on publishing hypercasual games in 2020.

Her advice includes making art that retains users, keeping your game gender-neutral, and adding monetisation wisely so as not to disrupt gameplay.

2. Glu soft-launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 in Canada

American mobile studio Glu Mobile has soft-launched MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 in Canada.

Thanks to the MLB partnership, the game features authentic league stadiums, official 2020 MLB teams, and MLBPA players. A global launch date for the game has not been revealed yet.

1. Women in Gaming: Rooster Teeth’s Alanah Pearce on making the leap from Australian to US games media

All last week, we celebrated International Women's Day 2020 by talking to a range of women from across the games industry about how they got their start and what they think needs to be done to encourage more women to join.

The week kicked off with Rooster Teeth's Alanah Pearce, who spoke about taking a leap of faith and moving from Australia to the US, where she made a very specific plan in a random notebook and managed to follow her dream all the way.