Hot Five: Brawl Stars launched in China, Fallout Shelter Online coming West, and Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Casual

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Six months on, Apple Arcade's hype machine needs kicking into gear

It would be impossible to argue that the Apple Arcade is a bad thing - it's providing a new avenue of revenue for mobile developers that can't sustain a free-to-play title or have a hope of making it "big" in the limited premium space.

But, as editor Ric Cowley argues, the hype around the Arcade is severely lacking, and if Apple wants more people signing up, it needs to start kicking its communications back into gear instead of randomly dropping games at the end of each week.

4. Starbucks' new AR game Starlands will give away 2.5 million real-world different prizes

US coffee firm Starbucks has launched a new augmented reality game on mobile that will look to give away 2.5 million different prizes to users.

Starland will allow players to catch stars via their phone's camera which can be used to collect various rewards, such as free drinks or breakfast for a year, a $500 Starbucks gift card and more.

3. Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Casual in the US for "Iearly market testing"

Not long after soft-launching Angry Birds Tennis, Rovio is back with another soft launch for a simpler, more traditional game called Angry Birds Casual.

It looks very much like a return to the series roots, with players flinging birds at structures by way of a slingshot. The main shift is in the bright, colourful art, and the fact that you're saving trapped birds instead of murdering pigs.

2. Fallout Shelter Online revealed for the West, pre-registrations open

Bethesda has revealed that free-to-play simulator Fallout Shelter Online will be making its way to the West.

Developed by Shengqu Games and launched by Gaea Mobile for China back in 2017, the title is set to release with English, Korean and Japanese languages. Fallout Shelter Online allows players to recruit characters from the franchise which will develop 'bonds' if combined well together.

1. China approves 27 games including Brawl Stars, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

China's regulations surrounding games is notoriously strict, so when anything gets through, it's cause for celebration.

Which is probably why Brawl Stars fans went wild for the news that their favourite game has pushed on into China, alongside Switch titles like Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.