Hot Five

Hot Five: Zynga posts record sales, Gary Whitta discusses his Animal Crossing talk show, and Gardenscapes dethrones Candy Crush Saga

By , Staff Writer

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Posting record sales thanks to Empires & Puzzles, Zynga pays $122 million earnout to Small Giants

Zynga has announced its Q1 2020 financials, for the three months ending 31 March 2020.

Despite Covid-19, and all Zynga staff now working-from-home, the company saw GAAP revenues of $404 million, up 52 per cent year-on-year.

2. Playrix's Gardenscapes dethroned Candy Crush Saga for monthly global consumer spend in April 2020

King's Candy Crush Saga has been dethroned for the first time since November 2012 as the highest monthly global consumer spend in a mobile game by Playrix's Gardenscapes.

3. Interview: Why Rogue One screenwriter Gary Whitta started a talk show in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

We speak to Star Wars: Rogue One screenwriter Gary Whitta about his new Animal Crossing: New Horizons late-night talk show, Animal Talking.

4. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick thinks people will turn to free mobile games during economic uncertainty

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has claimed that people may turn to free mobile games in an uncertain economy. He explained that due to the higher levels of unemployment, free games would become more popular, primarily through mobile devices.

5. East Side Games teams up with Sony for The Goldbergs mobile game

East Side Games has teamed up with Sony Pictures Studios for a new mobile title based on ABC's The Goldbergs, titled The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

