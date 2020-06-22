Hot Five

Hot Five: Brawl Stars starts strong in China, Apple is being sued over loot boxes, and Fallout Shelter Online launches outside of China

By , Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Supercell's Brawl Stars shoots through $17.5 million revenue in China

Supercell's Brawl Stars made a great start in China as it grossed $17.5 million in its first week, according to Sensor Tower.

The game was launched in China on June 9th, and on top of its impressive earnings, the multiplayer mobile shooter accumulated 4.8 million downloads – 71 per cent of the 6.7 million installs worldwide. Furthermore, the country made up 60.1 per cent of the total global revenue that week which sat at $28.8 million.

2. Apple is being sued for having games with loot boxes on the App Store

Apple is being sued over the inclusion of games with loot boxes on the App Store.

The tech giant was hit with the lawsuit on Friday, June 12th. It was filed through the US District Court for the Northern District of California. Within it, a named plaintiff – Rebecca Taylor – claimed the tech giant has aided gambling and enabled addictive behaviours.

3. Update: Bethesda and Gaea Mobile launch Fallout Shelter Online in Asia

Bethesda and Gaea Mobile have teamed up to launch Fallout Shelter Online outside of China, with the game now available in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines.

While initially reported as a soft launch, Bethesda got in touch to confirm that there are no plans for the game to be released in the West.

4. Update: Niantic holds off on dropping Pokemon GO support for 32-bit Android phones

Last week, Niantic announced plans to stop supporting 32-bit Android phones in Pokemon GO, which prompted a bit of an uproar amongst fans.

We say "a bit of an uproar", but the noise was clearly loud enough that Niantic decided to hold off on its plans while it consults the feedback and comes up with a new plan.

5. NetEase teams up with Warner Bros for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War

Chinese tech giant NetEase has formed a strategic partnership with Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment to develop The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War.

The officially licensed mobile strategy game will be based on the fantasy world created by J.R.R Tolkien in his trilogy of books. Set during the Third Age of Middle Earth, the game will take place in the fictional land of Arda.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

