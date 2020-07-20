Hot Five

Hot Five: Sonic games slowing down, NetEase soft-launches Marvel Duel, and Nifty Games makes camp in Chicago

By , Staff Writer

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Sonic Dash has generated more revenue than the last five Sonic games combined

Sonic the Hedgehog's past five mobile releases have generated $8,726,000 from the past six years, according to Sensor Tower data.

Focusing on Sonic specific titles is different however, and is worth drawing attention to, as not since the original Sonic Dash on mobile has the blue blur returned its merits financially on the platform.

2. Huuuge Games acquires interactive ads firm Playable Platform

Mobile games developer and publisher Huuuge Games has acquired Dutch advertising start-up Playable Platform. The acquisition gives Huuuge Games 11 offices around the world, with an employee count of over 600.

3. NetEase soft-launches strategy card title Marvel Duel

NetEase has soft-launched Marvel Duel, a new strategy card mobile game featuring the brand's iconic superheroes.

The narrative sees a mysterious evil force alter the historical events from Marvel's history. To restore the universe, players summon superheroes, such as Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, Loki, Gamora, and more to take on opponents.

4. Nifty Games opens a new studio in Chicago

Head-to-head sports game developer and publisher Nifty Games has formed a new development studio in Chicago, Illinois. The US-based office will be led by David Michicich and serves as the company's first internal development studio.

5. The App Store sees over 2,500 game removals in China

Over 2,500 mobile games were removed from the App Store in China in the first week of July.
The removals follow the change in Apple's approach to the regulations, which forces all mobile games to have a license from the National Press and Publication Administration in China.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

