Hot Five: Gree sues Supercell, NetEase soft-launched Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, and China pulls Cytus II

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Gree is suing Supercell for patent infringement in Clash Royale and Brawl Stars

Supercell's move to have Gree's latest infringement lawsuit dismissed has been denied.

Japanese developer Gree has sued the Finnish company, claiming that it has infringed on its patents with Clash Royale and Brawl Stars. It's a claim that Supercell strongly denies, as it did back in 2018 when Gree first attempted to sue the developer, a case that the Clash of Clans creator won.

2. NetEase soft-launches The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War

NetEase has soft-launched its upcoming strategy title The Lord of The Rings: Rise to War.

As revealed via the game's official Facebook page, the new mobile game based off the fantasy world of J.R.R. Tolkien has entered its "first regional beta test" in Australia and the Phillippines with only a limited number of places available.

3. China pulls Cytus II from the App Store for secret pro-democracy Morse code message

Rayark International's mobile title Cytus II has been removed from China due to a hidden Morse code tune.

As reported by the BBC, the music-rhythm game was removed from the App Store in mainland China. The removal occurred after a song by Hong Kong native Wilson Lam, a music director known professionally as ICE, was found on his Soundcloud account. It has since been removed, although variations can be found on YouTube.

4. Opinion: Crash Bandicoot: On the Run needs to not only look good, but feel good

Classic Crash Bandicoot games have a certain "feel" to how they play, and our Matthew Forde reckons King's mobile take on the franchise needs to nail that as much as it does the rest of the game.

"Possessing such a large fan base that historically only settles for the pure Crash experience means that King won't have time to experiment or blunder the monetisation and/or time limiters," he writes.

5. Ubisoft dismisses PR director Stone Chin

French publishing giant Ubisoft has fired its PR director Stone Chin.

In a post on TwitLonger, Chin said his employment was terminated after he failed to "uphold the company's code of conduct" during his tenure at Ubisoft. He says that his management style was passive-aggressive and disrespectful to those reporting into him.