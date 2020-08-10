Hot Five: Zynga acquires Rollic, EA discusses WB Games purchase, and Blizzard staff request pay rise

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. EA considering acquisition strategy for WB Games

US publishing giant Electronic Arts has discussed its mergers and acquisition strategy following news that it might be interested in buying Warner Bros' games arm.

EA is reportedly one of many games giants interested in buying Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, alongside the likes of Activision Blizzard, Take-Two and Microsoft's Xbox division.

2. Zynga buys hypercasual outfit Rollic for $168 million

Following its recent acquisition of Peak Games for $1.8 billion, Zynga has now announced it's bought another top Turkish mobile game company, spending $168 million in cash for 80 per cent of hypercasual startup Rollic.

The deal is subject to the usual approvals but expected to close on 1 October 2020.

3. Update: Blizzard staff members preparing list of workplace requests as part of ongoing pay dispute

More than 870 Blizzard staff members have joined a new Slack group to organise a list of requests for their workplace.

The new list includes topics such as how promotions are handed out, a pay increase for those in QA and customer services, which are currently on a low wage if not minimum.

4. Why are we bullish on contextual post-IDFA?

Fyber president Offer Yehuda spoke about Apple's new approach to the IDFA in a guest post and how it may impact the industry as a whole.

5. Clipwire Games sees 500% increase in revenue since teaming with AppLovin

Social developer Clipwire Games has seen a 500 per cent increase in revenue since teaming up with AppLovin.

The studio best known for Bingo Story, which went onto to become the top-grossing game by a Canadian studio in the US, formed the strategic partnership with AppLovin back in February 2020.