Hot Five: Subway Surfers crosses three billion downloads, China requires names for gamers, and Epic goes to war

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Subway Surfers has surpassed three billion downloads

Sybo Games and Kiloo Games' endless runner Subway Surfers has now surpassed three billion downloads across its lifetime.

2. Why is Epic going to war with Apple and Google?

Unless you unplugged yourself from the Internet last week, you probably heard that Epic is starting a big ol' fight with Apple and Google over revenue cuts from games and apps on their stores.

But why is Epic, of all companies, making this play? And what are the most likely outcomes? Our editor Ric Cowley had a go at unravelling the tangled web of lawsuits and social media drives to find out.

3. Chinese gamers will need to use their real names to log in for online gaming from September

Gamers in China will be forced to use their real names to play online from September onwards.

The Chinese government has chosen to bring in a new verification system to track how much time an individual spends playing games. China is known to have strict rules in place for its citizens when it comes to gaming.

4. Sybo hires ex-Gram Games VP of product Jeremy Stein to head up its Copenhagen studio

Subway Surfers creator Sybo has hired Jeremy Stein to head up its studio in Copenhagen.

Before joining the company, Stein was the vice president of product at London-based studio Gram Games, overseeing Merge Dragons.

5. Voodoo to award $100k and a publishing contract to the winner of its hypercasual competition

Mobile publisher Voodoo will award $100,000 and a publishing contract to the winner of its latest hypercasual competition.

Entries are open now, with a game test phase kicking off from September 3rd and running until early October, with winners to be announced on October 29th.