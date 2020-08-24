Hot Five: Playrix soft-launch, Fall Guys clone removed from App Store, and Take-Two acquires Playdots

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

1. Fall Guys clone 'Fall Gang: Knockout' accumulates 81,000 downloads before being removed from App Store

Fall Gang: Knockout, a blatant copy of Mediatonic's party battle royale Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, has been removed from the App Store.

Developed by Kelemen Tamas, Fall Gang picked up 81,000 downloads following its launch on July 22nd, 2020.

2. Playrix soft-launches match-three puzzler Farmscapes

Free-to-play specialist Playrix has soft-launched a new farming-based match-three puzzler known as Farmscapes.

The idea of the game is to restore the area into a dream village via decorations, growing a garden, and take caring of several animals.

3. Remote Working: AppLovin director Jerome Turnbull on Machine Zone being acquired in the middle of a pandemic

As part of our Remote Working: Jobs series, we spoke with Machine Zone and AppLovin director of media buying Jerome Turnbull.

4. Take-Two Interactive to acquire Two Dots developer Playdots for $192 million

Take-Two Interactive has entered an agreement to acquire mobile games studio Playdots.

The deal is worth $192 million; $90 million will be paid in cash while the remaining $102 million will be supplied in Take-Two common stock.

5. Former Riot and Netflix employees set up new studio Odyssey Interactive, raise $6 million

A new Canadian-based mobile games studio has been established under the name Odyssey Interactive after raising $6 million

Odyssey Interactive will be headed up by former Riot Games product lead Richard Henkel, who will take up the role of CEO.