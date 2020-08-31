Hot Five: Mintegral strongly denies ad fraud, examining Fall Guys' success, and Disney Emoji Blitz hits four years

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Update: Apple finds no evidence that Mintegral's SDK is harming users

Mobvista-owned ad network Mintegral has been accused of major ad fraud across over 1,200 apps.

Following this, Apple commented on the allegations, stating that it has found no evidence that apps using Mintegral's SDK are harming users.

2. Zynga on the post-IDFA value of hypercasual mobile games

PG.biz editor Jon Jordan wrote about Zynga's most recent acquisitions of spending $2 billion on Peak Games and Rollic in the past two months, so what is their next move?

3. SEGA Europe’s head of content Bobby Wertheim on the advantages of working with SEGA and the potential they bring when raising investment

Ahead of Wertheim's appearance at PGC Helsinki Digital next month, we caught up with the SEGA content head for his thoughts on investment and how the current pandemic has affected getting funding.

4. Live and Kicking: Why retention is key to the success of Disney Emoji Blitz four years on

As part of our Live and Kicking series, we spoke with Jam City product marketing manager Christie Genochio regarding the four-year anniversary of Disney Emoji Blitz.

5. Opinion: Fall Guys owes some of its explosive success to Mediatonic's mobile expertise

PG.biz editor Ric Cowley discussed the new phenomenon Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout from Mediatonic and why it owes part of its success down to their experience with mobile games.