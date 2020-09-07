Hot Five: Top 50 Mobile Game Makers, Big Fish layoffs, and Toon Blast surpasses $1 billion in revenue

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2020

Now into its 11th year, PocketGamer.biz staff rank the top 50 mobile game makers of 2020, taking into account the biggest moves of the last 12 months, such as the continued rise of the hypercasual genre, Apple Arcade, as well as the many acquisitions and mergers.

2. Big Fish Games lays off 250 staff members as it faces a restructure

Seattle-based developer Big Fish Games is set to lay off 250 employees as the company faces a restructure.

The company currently has around 600 members of staff, meaning it will cut down its workforce to just over half.

3. Huuuge Games files a prospectus for potential IPO

Mobile games developer and publisher Huuuge has filed a prospectus to the Polish Financial Supervision as it explores the possibility of an initial public offering.

4. How F1 Manager achieved 350,000 daily active users

As part of our 'Making Of' series, we spoke with Hutch game director Corentin Delprat regarding the development and release of F1 Manager, alongside how the game managed to accumulate 350,000 DAUs.

5. Toon Blast smashes its way through $1 billion in lifetime revenue

Peak Games' puzzle title Toon Blast has exceeded $1 billion in lifetime revenue, according to Sensor Tower.

The US has proven to be the most lucrative country for the game, accounting for 60 per cent of all earnings, or rather $204 million.