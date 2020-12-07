Hot Five: Supercell scraps Hay Day Pop, Bigger Games secures $6 million funding, and King president talks Candy Crush, Crash Bandicoot and 2020

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. King president Humam Sakhnini addresses Candy Crush longevity, diversity and utilising Activision IP to bring Crash Bandicoot to mobile

We catch up with King president Humam Sakhnini to discuss the past 12 months for the company, as well as his transition to taking over from chairman and long-time CEO Riccardo Zacconi.

2. Supercell cancels new casual match-three puzzler Hay Day Pop

Supercell has cancelled the development of its previously soft-launched match-three puzzler Hay Day Pop.

3. Bigger Games secures $6 million in seed funding

Istanbul-based mobile studio Bigger Games has raised $6 million in seed funding.

4. Master the Meta: a first look at Roblox

MTM and PG.biz have partnered together for a weekly column to not only bring you industry moving news, but also short analyses on each with the latest focused on Roblox.

5. Publishers earning below $1m account for 2% of App Store games revenue

Mobile game publishers that generate less than $1 million only accounts for two per cent of App Store games earnings, according to Sensor Tower.