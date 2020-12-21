Hot Five: PUBG Mobile tops billion dollar list, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales pushed back, and leadership lessons of the pandemic

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Five mobile games have made more than a billion dollars in 2020 so far

PUBG Mobile has topped the list for the highest global revenue in 2020 so far at $2.6 billion, with Pokemon GO and Honor of Kings also making the list among others.

The mobile games market as a whole has generated close to $75.4 billion in 2020 so far, representing an enormous leap of 19.5 per cent when compared to 2019.

2. Update: Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales delayed until 2021

Next Games has confirmed that Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales has been delayed until 2021

.

The game is now available in limited territories (Poland and the Philippines) before rolling out to further locations over the coming months.

3. Patrick Naud: Five lessons the pandemic taught me about leadership

Square Enix Montréal studio head Patrick Naud wrote a guest column speaking about five lessons learnt and which leadership tactics helped see him through 2020.

4. Big Pixel Studios, creator of Pocket Mortys, has been shut down

Big Pixel Studios, the developer behind mobile title Pocket Mortys, is set to shut its doors next year.

Game server developer Laurie James confirmed that the company's employees are being made redundant on January 1st, 2021.

5. Zynga is launching a voice-based game for Google Nest devices

Zynga has developed a new voice-based puzzle game for Google Nest devices.

The new game titled Daily Word Wheel has been inspired by Words With Friends.