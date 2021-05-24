Hot Five: Jam City's SPAC float and Google Stadia app hits 3 million downloads

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

This was the news cycle for the week starting 26 April 2021.

Read on and digest...

5. Aspyr Media's Mallie Rust on the "happy accident" that lead to games

How do you get a job in games?

Sometimes it's just a happy accident.

4. In the metaverse, we can improve on reality

In space - famously - no-one can hear you scream. So what about the metaverse?

Dodging the question of exactly what a metaverse is, Roblox is shaping up to be a decent candidate.

Certainly senior director of product Morgan Tucker reckons it is, and that one key feature is for the metaverse to be better (in some ways) than reality.

3. Jam City floats via SPAC, acquires Ludia for $1.2 billion valuation

After years of attempting and failing to IPO, Jam City finally got itself onto the New York Stock Exchange, thanks to a SPAC, which provided the capital for it to acquire Luida.

The result is a company currently valued at $1.2 billion and with predicted 2022 revenues of $870 million.

2. Summoners War: Lost Centuria generates $4.4 million in first ten days

The original Summoner War has now generated over $2 billion in revenue, and it looks like Com2uS' latest release in the franchise is also off to a good start.

1. 'Alive and well' Google Stadia breaks through 3 million app downloads

Is Google's game streaming service Stadia 'Alive and well'?

Well, it's certainly alive.

And the news of 3 million mobile downloads - mainly on Android but also on iOS - suggests more public interest than many commentators reckon.