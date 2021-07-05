Hot Five

Hot Five: Gameloft NFTs, Dream Games valued at $1 billion and Ni No Kuni beats Pokémon GO

The hottest articles of last week

By , Deputy Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Gameloft launching first NFTs within Asphalt 9

Vivendi-owned Gameloft has entered the world of NFTs, signing a partnership with Epik Prime.

The first result of this will be the release of a racing-themed set of collectables within mobile racing title Asphalt 9.

2. Wildlife unveils third US studio partnership in Foxbear Games

Fast-growing mobile games company Wildlife Studios has announced its third exclusive game development partnership.

Located in Los Angeles, Foxbear Games will be led by Jonathan Durr, who was previously the game director for hit squad-based RPG Marvel Strike Force.

3. Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds beats Pokémon GO to $100 million revenue

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds has surpassed $100 million in player spending within its first 11 days of being live.

The new mobile MMORPG developed by Netmable has earned itself a very strong start with an estimated $101.3 million from across the App Store and Google Play.

4. Dream Games valued at $1 billion after closing $155 million funding round

Turkish startup Dream Games has closed a $155 million Series B funding round that values the company at $1 billion.

This is the largest Series B round in Turkish history and has been driven by the success to date of Dream Game's debut title, Royal Match, which launched in March 2021.

5. Animoca Brands raises $50 million from investors such as Scopely and Samsung

Blockchain gaming outfit Animoca Brands has announced another $50 million of funding.

Investors in this second tranche included mobile game developer Scopely, as well as the corporate venture arm of Razer (ZVentures).


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

