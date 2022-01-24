Hot Five: Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard for $70 million, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang NFTs, and former Supercell and King artist joins Bandai Namco Mobile

To keep you up to date on the biggest news in mobile gaming, we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz each week.

Read on and digest…

1. Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion cash

Microsoft has entered an agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

The tech conglomerate will purchase Activision Blizzard for $95 per share, a premium of 45 per cent of its share price on January 14, in an all-cash transaction.

On completion, this will be the largest video game acquisition ever by a considerable margin.

2. Moonton launches Mobile Legends: Bang Bang NFTs on Binance

Moonton has revealed that its mobile MOBA, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, will be releasing its first-ever NFT collection named The Aspirants.

The NFT collection includes two characters, Fanny and Layla, and will offer 12 unique mystery boxes that each contain a digital figure and exclusive character animations.

3. Loop Games to invest $100 million to expand Pethereum.io blockchain metaverse

Loop Games has revealed that is will allocate $100 million towards advertising and investing in its Pethereum.io metaverse, which is currently under development.

Incorporating blockchain technology, this metaverse is planned to launch as an open beta during Q2 this year to allow mobile gaming companies to enter blockchain without concerning themselves over the intricacies of the technology. Its model will be based on ad revenue and in-app purchases.

4. Kabam appoints Seungwon Lee as CEO

Kabam has announced that Seungwon Lee will be taking on the role of CEO at the company, coming to the position from Kabam parent firm Netmarble where he was appointed its co-CEO in 2020.

Lee will receive assistance during this transition from former Kabam CEO Tim Fields.

5. Bandai Namco Mobile brings on former Brawl Stars artist Paul Chambers

Former Supercell and King game artist Paul Chambers joined the team at Bandai Namco Mobile recently, in their Barcelona-based headquarters.

Going forward, he will be focused on creating "innovative" free-to-play IPs outside the scope that Bandai Namco is known for.