Hot Five: Team17’s U-turn on NFT MetaWorms, Netmarble plans NFT projects, and Hiro Metaverse Acquisitions to float on London Stock Exchange

1. Team17 U-turns on NFT MetaWorms collections

Team17 revealed a partnership with Reality Gaming Group to launch an NFT collection based on the long-running Worms franchise.

However, Team17 has cancelled its MetaWorms NFT collection after the announcement drew heavy criticism from fans and partnered development studios.

Partners of the publisher voiced their concerns online, with Aggro Crab publicly condemning Team17's NFT collection on Twitter and, prior to the u-turn, stating it would no longer work with Team17.

2. Netmarble unveils upcoming Metaverse and NFT projects

Netmarble is gearing up to enter the metaverse and blockchain space with a selection of upcoming games.

Chairman and founder Bang Jun-hyuk revealed that the company is preparing to launch 20 games, of which 70 per cent will use blockchain technology. The first to integrate blockchain tech will be RPG A3: Still Alive in March, allowing players to monetise in-game assets.

3. Gardenscapes dev Playrix invests in mobile games publisher AppQuantum

Playrix has invested in mobile games publisher AppQuantum, marking the company’s first investment in an independent publisher.

Through the investment, Playrix and AppQuantum will share expertise in subjects including marketing, analytics, and production. AppQuantum will remain independent following the investment and aims to replicate results in its idle games in other genres.

4. Newzoo: NFT companies will transform into luxury and lifestyle brands

A new report from Newzoo has outlined key trends that it expects to see in the metaverse and blockchain space this year.

The firm predicts that NFT companies will transition into luxury and lifestyle brands, and exposure from social media influencers will boost the reach of NFTs to the wider public with exclusive NFTs serving as "status symbols".

5. Hiro Metaverse Acquisitions to go public on London Stock Exchange

Hiro Metaverse Acquisitions announced plans to float on the London Stock Exchange and raise up to £115 million through this listing.

As the metaverse-focused subsidiary of Hiro Capital, an investor in high-growth games, esports, streaming, and metaverse technology, Hiro Metaverse Acquisitions will also target Gen Z social networks.